Waco-area news briefs: Waco 'Geyser City' walk (copy)

HOTRAC health event

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council, a nonprofit that assists emergency medical services providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for the region, will host a community event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The event will include information on heart health, tourniquet use, domestic violence prevention and many other topics. The public can meet emergency health care system representatives from EMS, hospitals, fire departments and other backgrounds.

There will also be a free fitting for life jackets and bicycle helmets, as well as a car and booster seat check-up.

Firetrucks, ambulances and helicopters also will be on display.

Waco ‘Geyser City’ walk

Former Bell’s Hill Elementary School Principal Bevil Cohn will lead a Waco Walks event at 9 a.m. Saturday starting from the school, 2100 Ross Ave.

The walk will include information about the neighborhood where J.D. Bell lived and led a crew that drilled into a rock formation in 1889, sending a column of hot water spewing into the air. The well helped turn Waco into “Geyser City,” a booming tourist attraction and resort town for the next 20 years.

Fan distribution set

Volunteers will distribute hundreds of box fans, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, during Caritas’ regular client services Tuesday, offered from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. and 1 to 2:45 p.m. at 300 S. 15th St.

The distribution is part of Caritas and TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program.

For more information, email aowen@caritas-waco.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.