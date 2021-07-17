Waco-area news briefs: Waco GoodFellas Christmas in July Saturday

GoodFellas Christmas in July

Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday in The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles. All proceeds remain in Waco and surrounding communities to help kids in need.

Dress is comfortable and casual.

Tables are available to purchase from $1,000 to $2,500, depending on sponsorship level.

For more ticket information, call 254-405-5576.

La Vega vaccination clinic

La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.

The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.

For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.

First Methodist VBS

First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.