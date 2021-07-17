Waco-area news briefs: Waco GoodFellas Christmas in July Saturday

GoodFellas Christmas in July
Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday in The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The event will include live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles. All proceeds remain in Waco and surrounding communities to help kids in need.
Dress is comfortable and casual.
Tables are available to purchase from $1,000 to $2,500, depending on sponsorship level.
For more ticket information, call 254-405-5576.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.
The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.
First Methodist VBS
First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 254-772-5630 or email tara@firstwaco.com.
Stress Busting for caregivers
The Heart of Texas Council on Governments, 1514 S. New Road, will host a Stress-Busting Program beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The nine-week program for family caregivers helps reduce stress, anxiety and depression and improves quality of life for those caring for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The program is free.
Classes meet 90 minutes per week with two trained facilitators in a small group setting with six to eight caregivers. The Stress-Busting program focuses on education, support, and problem-solving, as well as stress management and relaxation techniques.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
