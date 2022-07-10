Waco-area news briefs: Waco High Class of 1957 to meet for 65th reunion

Spring Valley lane closed

The Texas Department of Transportation will close one lane of Spring Valley Road in Hewitt from Judy Drive to Westhill Drive on Monday and Tuesday to install drainage structures. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the one-lane, two-way configuration. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

The closure and roadwork are part of TxDOT’s project that will reconstruct Farm-to-Market Road 2113, consisting of widening the pavement to include 10-foot-wide shoulders and a 14-foot-wide continuous left turn lane.

Homespun Quilters

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. The Guild Challenge projects will be revealed. Visitors are always welcome.

Confederate Veterans

Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meets Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. A meal will start at 6 p.m., and a speaker will talk at 7.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

Waco Class of 1957

The Waco High School graduating Class of 1957 will meet for its 65th class reunion, with lunch and visiting from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ.

For information, call Ron Benson at 254-744-0376.

Film festival screening

Deep in the Heart Film Festival will screen the short film, "A Little Dead," at 8 p.m. July 23 at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., as part of the festival's "Saturday Night Fright" block of short films. It is a suspense/horror film with strong mental health themes throughout.

General admission tickets are $10, $5 for students and military members.