WHS theatre camps

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through May 13.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.

University neighborhood

University Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrison Senior Center, 1719 N. 42nd St. Those interested in growing and using herbs are invited.

Health district blood drive

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with Carter Bloodcare to host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Every donor will receive an insulated water bottle, while supplies last. Participants need to register for an appointment at carterbloodcare.org.

Dr Pepper Museum scholarships

The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to apply for two $5,000 Free Enterprise Scholarships from the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute.

The scholarship supports students studying business, management, entrepreneurship, marketing and related fields.

Eligible high school students must be graduating this spring from McLennan County or Dallas County schools and attending a two-year or four-year college to study one of the relevant fields.

To submit an application, go to drpeppermuseum.com/fei-scholarship. For more information, email Joy Summar-Smith at joy@drpeppermuseum.com or call 254-757-1024, ext. 130.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The third annual Bellmead Family Dog Day will run from 2 to 5 p.m. April 15 at 1100 Hogan Lane.

The event is a pet-friendly day in the park with free microchipping available, a discounted vaccine clinic, food, vendors, corn hole tournament, dog show and activities for kids.

For more information, call 254-424-8455.

Youth Council hike

Waco Youth Council will have a free hike through Cameron Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Participants should bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking. The hike is open to anyone 12 and older. Advance registration is required at waco-texas.com/Events-Activities.

Theater camp registration

Waco Children’s Theatre summer camp registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

For more information on the camp and program, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707 or go to https://www.wacochildrenstheatre.org.

Registration deadline is May 5. Camp dates are June 5 through July 1.

Waco tree walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Kids Night Out Friday

South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will have a Kids Night Out event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday.

The event is open to kids ages 5 to 13. The cost is $25 per child, and a meal is included.

Parents can treat themselves to some time off while kids enjoy a safe and fun evening of activities.

To register, call 254-750-8650.

Climate art on display

Waco Friends of the Climate is sponsoring the Climate Crisis Art Exhibit through April 29 at Art Center Waco, 7-1 S. Eighth.

The show contains over 100 pieces from artists of all ages. Awards will be announced at a reception April 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Summer track registration

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation's Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18.

Call 254-750-5875 with any questions.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation's Games of Texas State Meet.

Waco Confederate veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. For more information, call 254-717-1186.

North Waco Association meets

North Waco Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fire Station No. 6, 1006 N. 25th St.