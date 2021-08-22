Waco-area news briefs: Waco History Hunt kicks off Saturday at Farmers Market

Medicare enrollment class
A Medicare enrollment class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone interested in learning about the Medicare program or who is approaching enrollment age of 65 is encouraged to attend and ask questions.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Kiwanis governor visits Waco
Ralph Keen, governor of Texas/Oklahoma Kiwanis, will join special guests Jim Groper, La Vega High School junior ROTC coach, as guest speakers at Wednesday's Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Guests and potential members are welcome.
For more information, email hazel.lynn.martin@gmail.com.
Waco History Hunt Saturday
Waco History Hunt, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, takes place Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hunt begins at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
The event is free and marks the anniversary of the city of Waco's incorporation.
Participants will move through Waco's early history in chronological order, learning about Waco's founding and how the city grew in the 19th century. Starting from the farmers market anytime between 8:30 am and 10 a.m., individuals or teams will use the free Waco History app to decipher each clue to the historical locations and complete interactive missions. Participants will answer prompts that develop historical analysis skills and upload pictures to the social media platform of their choice using the hashtag #WacoHistoryHunt.
For more information, call 254-710-3437 or visit www.wacohistory.org/waco-founding.
