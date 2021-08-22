Waco-area news briefs: Waco History Hunt kicks off Saturday at Farmers Market

Medicare enrollment class

A Medicare enrollment class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

Anyone interested in learning about the Medicare program or who is approaching enrollment age of 65 is encouraged to attend and ask questions.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Kiwanis governor visits Waco

Ralph Keen, governor of Texas/Oklahoma Kiwanis, will join special guests Jim Groper, La Vega High School junior ROTC coach, as guest speakers at Wednesday's Kiwanis Seniors meeting.

The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Guests and potential members are welcome.

For more information, email hazel.lynn.martin@gmail.com.

Waco History Hunt Saturday

Waco History Hunt, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, takes place Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hunt begins at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.

The event is free and marks the anniversary of the city of Waco's incorporation.