Waco-area news briefs: Waco History Hunt Saturday morning

Waco History Hunt Saturday

Waco History Hunt, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave. The event is free and marks the anniversary of the city of Waco’s incorporation.

Participants will move through Waco’s early history chronologically, learning about its founding and how the city grew in the 19th century. Starting from the farmers market anytime between 8:30 am and 10 a.m., individuals or teams can use the free Waco History app to decipher each clue to the historical locations and complete interactive missions.

For more information about the event, call 254-710-3437 or visit wacohistory.org/waco-founding.

Hall of Fame banquet

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will induct nine athletes during a banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Banquet tickets cost $75. Tickets for the banquet and a reception at 4:30 p.m. at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame cost $200.

For more information, call 254-756-1633 or email kristamartin@tshof.org.

Woodway Wine Festival