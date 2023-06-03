Cameron Park Zoo bash

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will hold a party form 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday for its 30th birthday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 3-12 and free for zoo members.

The event will include music from the Morticians, games and a karaoke DJ. The animals will be out for all to see. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Waco history workshop

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.

Battle of the Burgers

Battle of the Burgers is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Warren Park in Hewitt.

Food trucks will battle it out for who has the best burger or sandwich during the family-friendly community event featuring live music, vendors, a kids zone, cornhole tournament and a pepper eating contest.

All online and cash donations benefit Isaiah 117 House. Parking is $5. A pass to sample food at all trucks is $15.

HOTRAC community event

Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will hold a public awareness event, Saving Bodies, Minds and Hearts, from 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 in the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot, 1401 S. New Road.

The free event is in conjunction with numerous community partners who will provide health screenings and information on healthy living, child abuse and neglect prevention, prevention of drownings, and more.

Community members will have the opportunity to get to know their first responders and emergency health care providers.

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council is a nonprofit that assists EMS providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for the region, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

For more information, call 254-202-8740.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Appointments are recommended. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Waco airport discussion

Joel Martinez, director of aviation for the city of Waco, will speak on the future of Waco Regional Airport at a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the chamber office, 101 S. Third St.

Cost is $20 and includes lunch. To register, go to https://ecs.page.link/eMn3z.

Martinez will include a presentation on the ongoing $8.8 million airport renovation and how the changes will impact the experience of travelers who fly into or out of the Waco Regional Airport, as well as an update on future plans for the airport, air traffic trends and flight options.

MCAD presentation

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will hold a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The McLennan County Appraisal District will give a presentation.

Opal Lee presentation

The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Waco will host "An Evening with Opal Lee” at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Opal Lee, known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, at 89 years old walked from her home in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to champion the cause of making Juneteenth an official national holiday. She will be speaking on her experiences with activism in various arenas, interviewed by Delisa Smith, a member of the coalition board and Zeta Phi Beta. Lee will also be selling and signing books at the event.

Reservations are required by texting or calling 254-717-7903 or emailing crrrcwaco@gmail.com.