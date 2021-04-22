Waco-area news briefs: Waco ISD fun fest kicks off pre-kindergarten registration

Mission World 5K race
Mission Waco Mission World's annual Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.
Registration for the chip-timed 5K is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. Cost for the 1 Mile Fun Run is $15 in advance or $20 on race day.
For more information, call 254-753-4900.
Proceeds benefit Mission Waco Mission World programs.
Recovery Sunday service
Church Under the Bridge will hold Recovery Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. The service will celebrate the lives of people who have and are overcoming alcohol, drug and other addictions, as well as acknowledge providers and sponsors who have encouraged their journey. Everyone is welcome.
Waco pre-kindergarten registration
Waco ISD will start pre-kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year with the annual Roundup Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex, 1401 S. New Road.
The event will include free food, inflatables, a firetruck and other fun activities for the whole family.
Free reusable bag
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold its annual Earth Day Free Reusable Shopping Bag Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
Everyone invited to stop by for a free bag. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Night walking tour
Cameron Park Zoo staff will offer a free, educational walking tour of Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. each Friday this month.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour before the test. To register, go to covidwaco.com.
New Trib address
Starting Monday, the Waco Tribune-Herald’s new address will be 215 S. Second St., Suite 301.
The new office is on the third floor of River Square Center.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required for visitors.
