Waco-area news briefs: Waco ISD fun fest kicks off pre-kindergarten registration

Mission World 5K race

Mission Waco Mission World's annual Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.

Registration for the chip-timed 5K is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. Cost for the 1 Mile Fun Run is $15 in advance or $20 on race day.

For more information, call 254-753-4900.

Proceeds benefit Mission Waco Mission World programs.

Recovery Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge will hold Recovery Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. The service will celebrate the lives of people who have and are overcoming alcohol, drug and other addictions, as well as acknowledge providers and sponsors who have encouraged their journey. Everyone is welcome.

Waco pre-kindergarten registration

Waco ISD will start pre-kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year with the annual Roundup Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex, 1401 S. New Road.

The event will include free food, inflatables, a firetruck and other fun activities for the whole family.