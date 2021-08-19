Waco-area news briefs: Waco ISD Stadium to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Vaccination clinic sites listed

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children. Walk-ins are welcome, with appointments available via covidwaco.com. Clinic times include:

Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive; 10 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.

Fourth Street at I-35 closed Saturday

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Fourth Street at Interstate 35 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to set beams for the new northbound main lane bridge.

Fourth Street traffic will be directed to University Parks Drive.

After-school care enrollment

Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13.

The program begins Monday, and the monthly rate is $65.