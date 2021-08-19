Waco-area news briefs: Waco ISD Stadium to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Vaccination clinic sites listed
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children. Walk-ins are welcome, with appointments available via covidwaco.com. Clinic times include:
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive; 10 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.
Fourth Street at I-35 closed Saturday
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Fourth Street at Interstate 35 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to set beams for the new northbound main lane bridge.
Fourth Street traffic will be directed to University Parks Drive.
After-school care enrollment
Registration is underway for after-school care at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. The centers will offer camps from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids ages 5 to 13.
The program begins Monday, and the monthly rate is $65.
To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
Back-to-school blessing
Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Bless the Children and Teachers service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
The church will host Angela Tekell, president of the Waco Independent School District board, and Donna McKethan, the district's career and technical education director.
Email items for Briefly to goingson@wacotrib.com.