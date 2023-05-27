Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and blue carts collected later, on Wednesday, May 31.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will maintain normal hours of operation Monday.

History workshop June 10

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.

Summer meal program

The Waco ISD Seamless Summer Option Summer Feeding Program will start up Tuesday to provide free meals to all children age 1-18, regardless of where they live or go to school. To receive a free meal, a child can come to any participating school, community or mobile location during the posted breakfast and lunch serving times. No paperwork is required, but the child must be present to receive a meal.

Waco ISD’s summer meals will run Tuesday through Aug. 9. Participating sites include 14 Waco ISD schools, 7 community locations and 10 locations for Mobile Food Trucks. A complete listing available at www.wacoisd.org/summermeals. Sites are open Monday through Friday, unless noted otherwise.

Mobile food trucks provide lunch only. All sites will be closed on July 4. Some sites will be closed on June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

For more program information, email CNS@wacoisd.org or call 254-227-3984.

YMCA summer camps

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host a series of summer camps for kids age 8 to 12. Each camp costs $100 for YMCA members, $150 for nonmembers. Camps will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:

June 12-15: Beginning Coding

June 19-22: Sewing

June 26-29: Intermediate Coding

July 10-13: Lego Masters Robotics

July 24-27: Advanced Coding.

Participants in the coding classes must provide their own laptop.

For more information, call 254-753-5437.

Sidewalk chalk contest

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are accepting submissions through June 5 for their Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course Challenge. Selected obstacle courses will be painted on a sidewalk in one of three local parks for all to enjoy.

To participate, draw an obstacle course with chalk on a sidewalk, or marker or crayons on paper or poster board. Create a starting point and ending point and add activities such as jump, spin, clap, hop, or hop on one foot in between. Creativity and imagination are encouraged.

To enter, submit a photo or photos of the course at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNGS57K. Submissions can be made as a student, a class, a grade level, or as a community member.

Exchange families sought

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year. Students from places all over the world — Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan and Indonesia to name a few — are in need of hosts in the United States.

To become a host family or find out how to become involved with the organization locally, call Yvette Shackelford at 254-723-3860 or ASSE Coordinator Audra Locke at 830-570-0187, or go to www.host.asse.com to start a host family application.