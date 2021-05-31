Waco-area news briefs: Waco Mammoth National Monument offers interactive virtual tour

Von O’ Rama Car Show Saturday
The Von O’ Rama Car Show will be Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
The event was postponed from May.
Participants can enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.
Car show registration is $30 and will start at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Events include a burn out contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.
Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.
Bring any items with you that you would like the pinstriper to paint.
For more information, call 254-498-2020.
Healthy Families Expo Saturday
The Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine’s central facility, 1600 Providence Drive.
The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families.
For more information, call 254-753-4392.
Lorena wine and cheese event
The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, petting zoo and bounce houses.
Mammoth Monument virtual tour
Waco Mammoth National Monument now offers an interactive virtual tour.
To provide an alternative experience for visitors, the National Park Service, with funding from the Waco Mammoth Foundation, worked with Austin 360 Photography to scan the in situ fossil remains and add interpretive tags with audio descriptions. The virtual tour aims to encourage a deeper connection to the park’s fossils, providing visitors the opportunity to experience the mammoths — virtually — as if physically there.
An auto-play feature is also available for those interested in a guided virtual tour.
The tour is accessible on the Waco Mammoth National Monument website.
University class of 2011 reunion
The University High School class of 2011 will hold its 10-year reunion at 11 am. July 31 at Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road.
The event is free. Register at eventbrite.com.
