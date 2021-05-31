Waco-area news briefs: Waco Mammoth National Monument offers interactive virtual tour

Lorena wine and cheese event

The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.

The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, petting zoo and bounce houses.

Mammoth Monument virtual tour

Waco Mammoth National Monument now offers an interactive virtual tour.

To provide an alternative experience for visitors, the National Park Service, with funding from the Waco Mammoth Foundation, worked with Austin 360 Photography to scan the in situ fossil remains and add interpretive tags with audio descriptions. The virtual tour aims to encourage a deeper connection to the park’s fossils, providing visitors the opportunity to experience the mammoths — virtually — as if physically there.

An auto-play feature is also available for those interested in a guided virtual tour.

The tour is accessible on the Waco Mammoth National Monument website.

University class of 2011 reunion