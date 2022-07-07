Waco-area news briefs: Waco Mammoth National Monument to host stargazing party

City opens cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

The centers are intended to assist residents of Waco and McLennan County with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

Highway 6 cleanup canceled

Group W Bench Litter Patrol's Adopt-A-Highway cleanup Saturday has been canceled because of excessive heat.

Football officials wanted

The Waco Football Chapter is actively recruiting new officials for the 2022 Texas high school football season. The group meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at the MCC Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

For more information, email Jacob Bradshaw at wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

Stargazing party July 23

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a stargazing party from 8 to 10 p.m. July 23. The event is free, but space is limited. To reserve a space, email waco_info@nps.gov.

Retired park ranger Larry Smith, a known dark sky expert from Central Texas, will be the host. Visitors can view stars, planets and much more. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Flashlights are recommended. Lights with a red filter are preferable.

Small Biz Summer Expo

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., will have its Small Biz Summer Expo from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The public is invited to support local small businesses and food vendors at the free event.