Waco-area news briefs: Waco March for Reproductive Rights set for Saturday

‘She Kills Monsters’ at MCC

McLennan Theatre will perform “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for MCC students as well as seniors, and are available at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

Nelson exhibit to close

This is the last weekend for the Willie and Bobbie Nelson exhibit at the History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in downtown West.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and admission is free.

March for Reproductive Rights

A Waco March for Reproductive Rights is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive. The Waco event is part of a nationwide protest planned for that day.

The marches are in protest of a recently enacted Texas abortion restriction and similar laws being considered in several states.

Questions about the Waco “Mobilize and Defend” Women’s March can be directed to Jessica Wheeler at jessicadw20@gmail.com.