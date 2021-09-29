Waco-area news briefs: Waco March for Reproductive Rights set for Saturday

‘She Kills Monsters’ at MCC
McLennan Theatre will perform “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for MCC students as well as seniors, and are available at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Nelson exhibit to close
This is the last weekend for the Willie and Bobbie Nelson exhibit at the History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in downtown West.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and admission is free.
March for Reproductive Rights
A Waco March for Reproductive Rights is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Park, 101 N. University Parks Drive. The Waco event is part of a nationwide protest planned for that day.
The marches are in protest of a recently enacted Texas abortion restriction and similar laws being considered in several states.
Questions about the Waco “Mobilize and Defend” Women’s March can be directed to Jessica Wheeler at jessicadw20@gmail.com.
Fire prevention week event
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host a Fire Safety Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, in partnership with the university’s Department of Public Safety, the Waco Fire Department, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and other local first responders. Fire hats and badges will be available for the first 500 participants.
The day will end with a fire drill at 4:30 p.m., when visitors and staff will hear the alarm and evacuate the museum.
Fire Safety Day is included in the price of admission.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which started Oct. 8, 1871.
