Bound for the Brave 5K

A Bound For The Brave 5K/10K Run will start at 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Woodway Public Safety Department, 920 Estates Drive.

All proceeds will be donated to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club to assist families of first responders who were injured or killed in the line of duty.

Registration costs $30. To sign up, go to discoverwoodway.com/events or runsignup.com to sign up.

Mardi Gras Ball

The Waco Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Proceeds benefit the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. There will be music by Manhattan, food from The Olive Branch, a silent auction and a traditional auction.

Tickets cost $250 per person and are available at advocacycntr.org.

'42' domino tournament

The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council "42" Domino Tournament will be held Feb. 19 at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by play at 12:30. Each player will draw for a partner between rounds and will play four 30-minute rounds. Cost is $5 per player.

For more information, call 254-721-4443 or 254-985-2510.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services’ monthly free legal clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Hearts in the Arts Gala

Reservations are open for the 21st annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation. This year’s Gala on Feb. 23 will feature a McLennan Theatre performance of “The Addams Family-A New Musical” at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $100 each and include drinks and dining at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7:30 p.m.

Gala reservations are due by Feb. 16. To make reservations, call 254-299-8604 or email reservations@mclennan.edu.