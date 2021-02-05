Waco-area news briefs: Waco Mardi Gras Ball set for Feb. 27

Red Cross to host blood drive

The Red Cross will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Waco chapter location, 9205 Oak Creek Drive.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.

Recital to honor Joyce Jones

The Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a recital honoring Dr. Joyce Jones at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.

Members will play several of Jones’ hymn arrangements, and she will also perform. The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

The recital will be live-streamed and recorded, available at Facebook.com/cccwaco.

Taco fundraiser pre-orders open

Faith Walk Church will have a fundraiser and raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church, 700 S. Robinson Drive.

A lunch plate consisting of three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink, is $10.