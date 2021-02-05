Waco-area news briefs: Waco Mardi Gras Ball set for Feb. 27

Red Cross to host blood drive
The Red Cross will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Waco chapter location, 9205 Oak Creek Drive.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Recital to honor Joyce Jones
The Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a recital honoring Dr. Joyce Jones at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
Members will play several of Jones’ hymn arrangements, and she will also perform. The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
The recital will be live-streamed and recorded, available at Facebook.com/cccwaco.
Taco fundraiser pre-orders open
Faith Walk Church will have a fundraiser and raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church, 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A lunch plate consisting of three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink, is $10.
To pre-order through Feb. 14, call 498-5008 or 400-0524.
Waco Mardi Gras Ball
The Waco Mardi Gras Ball benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children will run from 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 27 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The event will feature dinner and dancing, with the Manhattan Reception Band, and a live auction.
For more information, email asorley@advocacycntr.org or call 752-9330, ext 127.
Women's World Day of Prayer
The 2021 Women's World Day of Prayer observance will start at 10:15 a.m. Friday. For Zoom credentials, visit www.baylor.edu/truett/life.
Featured speakers will include Patty Lane, director of intercultural ministries for Texas Baptists; religion professor and architect Elise Edwards; and Rebecca Poe Hays, a professor and minister’s wife. Prayers will be offered by Sheryl Gudeman, Margaret Egbe Harvey, Jennifer Hillman, Tamiko Jones, Joy Lee, Elia Sipan, and Trena Wilkerson, with Lois Ferguson and Andy Muskrat coordinating music.
For more information, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.