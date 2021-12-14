Waco-area news briefs: Waco Moving Company features nightly Christmas light display

NARFE luncheon
The Waco Chapter of the National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will hold a Christmas lunch followed by a meeting at noon Thursday at Uncle Dan’s, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
The meal is complimentary and members are asked to bring a toy for donation to The Salvation Army. Agenda will include nomination of officers.
Christmas concert Thursday
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Entertainment will be provided by the cast of the Stars Over Texas Jamboree. Doors open at 6.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or on eventbrite.com. For more information, call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942 or go to leelockwood.org. A portion of the proceeds benefit the nonprofit Scottish Rite Charities.
Roof repair program
Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications for its roof repair program to help low-income families. The organization has enough funding to repair approximately 22 roofs.
Applications are available at grassrootswaco.org and will be accepted through Friday. Assessment of applications will continue next month.
For more information, call Brian Shavers 254-235-7358, ext. 210.
Christmas light display
Waco Moving Co., 3417 Hillcrest Drive, is putting on a Christmas light show from 6:20 to 10:30 p.m. nightly.
Free parking is available across the street. The 40-minute show is on a continuous loop.
