Waco-area news briefs: Waco NAACP to hear COVID-19, monkeypox updates at Monday meeting

Basketball officials needed

The Waco Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is recruiting officials for the 2022-23 basketball season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years old. The first training session will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

For more information, call Bill Larance at 254-644-3605, Don Wenzel at 254-214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 254-715-2615.

Rockin’ Luau Dinner

The second annual Rockin’ Luau Dinner and Dance, with live music by The Morticians, will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at The Palladium, 729 Austin Ave.

Tickets are $40 each, and proceeds will benefit the Waco Family Abuse Center and Compassion Ministries. For more information, call 254-716-8605.

Medicare education meeting

A Medicare educational meeting for new enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

In addition to answering questions about the Medicare program, there will be information about Social Security, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage. This is not sales pitch, but rather information only.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

NAACP meeting Monday

The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco McLennan Public Library Central Branch, 1717 Austin Ave. The program will be a COVID-19 update. The Health Committee will share the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, treatments and vaccine distribution and will provide information on monkeypox.

Jigsaw puzzle swap meet

There will be a jigsaw puzzle swap meet Sept. 17 on the patio at Hewitt Public Library.

For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.