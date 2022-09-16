Waco-area news briefs: Waco NAACP to hold online candidate forum Monday

Walk for the Homeless

Mission Waco’s annual Walk for the Homeless will start at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

During the two-mile walk, participants will hear about resources available for Waco’s homeless population. The walk will end at Church Under the Bridge at Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave., with transportation provided back to the Meyer Center.

Donations to purchase a pair of shoes to be distributed at the event can be made at missionwaco.org/donate.

Jigsaw puzzle swap

There will be a jigsaw puzzle swap meet starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the patio at Hewitt Public Library.

Each puzzle should be in a zip-close bag in its box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged.

For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Cocktails and Kittens

Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., will have a Cocktails and Kittens event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

There will be snacks, drinks and auction items. All proceeds will go to help kittens and cats in the Waco area.

For more information, call 254-752-4371.

NAACP candidate forum

Waco NAACP is sponsoring a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, live on Zoom.

Candidates for the Texas State Board of Education, the Texas House of Representatives, McLennan County Commissioners Court, justice of the peace races, district attorney, and constable are slated to participate.

The zoom webinar ID number is 860 1503 9900.

For more information, call 254-733-5261.

Lecture on sleep

Michael Scullin, Baylor University associate professor of psychology and neuroscience, will present a lecture on the science and importance of sleep from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Monday at Meadows Recital Hall in Baylor's McCrary Music Building.

This event is free and open to the public.

Girl Scouts STEM event

Girl Scouts of Central Texas will have a free Discover Girl Scouts event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Girl Scouts Waco Service Center, 3700 W. Waco Drive.

"STEM-tastic Experiments" is the theme, introducing Scouts and would-be Scouts to new adventures in science, technology, engineering and math.

For more information about the event, call 512-453-7391.