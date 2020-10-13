Waco-area news briefs: Waco NAACP to host voting caravans

Waco NAACP voting caravans

The Waco NAACP will host two Souls to the Polls Caravans on Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25 after church or at 2 p.m., to accommodate social distancing.

A-M churches will caravan on Sunday, and N-Z churches will caravan on Oct. 25. Congregations are invited to caravan to the Waco Multi-Purpose Building on Quinn Campus to vote.

Free barbecue sack lunches from Papa Jack’s BBQ will be served on each Sunday.

Medicare open enrollment to start

Open enrollment for all Medicare beneficiaries regardless of age is Thursday through Dec. 7.

Changes to Medicare Part D plans can be made during open enrollment.

The Area Agency on Aging is available for free benefit counseling service. To set up an appointment, call 292-1855.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will present a Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 on Zoom.