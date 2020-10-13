Waco-area news briefs: Waco NAACP to host voting caravans

Waco NAACP voting caravans
The Waco NAACP will host two Souls to the Polls Caravans on Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25 after church or at 2 p.m., to accommodate social distancing.
A-M churches will caravan on Sunday, and N-Z churches will caravan on Oct. 25. Congregations are invited to caravan to the Waco Multi-Purpose Building on Quinn Campus to vote.
Free barbecue sack lunches from Papa Jack’s BBQ will be served on each Sunday.
Medicare open enrollment to start
Open enrollment for all Medicare beneficiaries regardless of age is Thursday through Dec. 7.
Changes to Medicare Part D plans can be made during open enrollment.
The Area Agency on Aging is available for free benefit counseling service. To set up an appointment, call 292-1855.
Lunch with the Masters
McLennan County Master Gardeners will present a Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 on Zoom.
Texas Master Naturalist Carol Clark will be the featured speaker. She is a longtime member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, chair of the Bring Back the Monarchs to Texas committee, and a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist.
She will be presenting information about Texas native bees, how they are a vital component of a healthy environment and provide a new dimension of enjoyment in home gardens.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ude6hrzguE9cLFfyIjTd4MmSz2W7hyKoG. A confirmation email with information about joining the meeting will be sent after registration.
Basketball officials group to meet
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is recruiting officials for the 2020-21 season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years of age.
The first meeting will be Wednesday at the Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive. For more information, call Rodney Simms at 644-0610, Don Wenzel at 214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 715-2615.
Hewitt PD Drug Take Back
The Hewitt Police Department is participating in the annual Drug Take Back event through Oct. 24.
Bring any unused or expired prescription drugs, or over the counter medication, to the police department to be disposed of properly. The Hewitt PD is located at 100 Patriot Court in Hewitt.
