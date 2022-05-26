Waco-area news briefs: Waco offices closed Monday, trash pickup moved to Wednesday

City holiday closures

City of Waco operations will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Monday’s trash and blue carts will be picked up Wednesday.

Waco Transit will not run buses Monday, but Medicaid trips will run as normally scheduled.

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cameron Park Zoo, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open. The Ranger museum will offer free admission to active military Saturday through Monday.

Clothing giveaway Saturday

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Terrace recreation center, 100 Lyndon Circle.

For more information, call 254-753-8210.

Tribune-Herald closed for holiday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The Monday edition will be online only. No print edition will be distributed.

To activate an online subscription, go to wacotrib.com/activate or call 254-757-6916.

Dr Pepper pups

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a community dog event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can bring a four-legged friend to the museum for pup cups, prizes and a chance to be crowned Dr Pupper.

Healthy Families Expo

Waco Family Medicine and Waco Area Health Education Center will hold the second annual Healthy Families Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at 1600 Providence Drive.

The event will offer free health screenings, food distribution, cooking demonstrations, a Zumba workout, food trucks, live music, raffle giveaways, community mural activity and family fun activities.

For more information, email Wacoahec@gmail.com.

