Waco-area news briefs: Waco Parks and Recreation to hold free Easter egg hunts Saturday

Central Texas Comic Con

Central Texas Comic Con will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Extraco Event Center’s new Base building. The event will feature gaming tournaments, celebrity Q&A panels, a cosplay contest and more.

Tickets are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday, $30 for both days and $10 for kids 8 and under. They can be purchased at ctxcomiccon.com or at the door.

Free Easter egg hunts

Waco Parks and Recreation will have free Easter egg hunts Saturday at local community centers for ages 13 and under.

Hunts will start at 10 a.m. at South Waco, 2815 Speight Ave.; 11 a.m. at Dewey, 925 N. Ninth St.; and noon at Bledsoe-Miller, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Palm Sunday celebration

Church Under the Bridge will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Press, 418 S. Eighth St., with a live donkey and palm branches.

An Easter service and baptism will be held at 10:30 a.m. the following Sunday next to the Middle Bosque River at Camp Hope near McGregor.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The city of Bellmead Animal Control Department will have its second annual Family Dog Day event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brame Park on Hogan Lane.

The purpose of the event is to educate residents on the importance of microchipping their dogs, as well as keeping vaccines up to date. The city will offer free microchipping to pets owned by Bellmead residents, and a veterinarian will administer canine vaccines.

The event will feature a variety of vendors and include face painting, crafts, games for kids and live music.

For more information, go to bellmead.com.

