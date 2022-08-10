Waco-area news briefs: Waco police Back to School Bash part of Medical Mission event

New farmers market
China Spring Farmers Market will debut Saturday at First Baptist Church, 310 Illinois Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is a traditional farmers market without crafts and food or beverage trucks. For more information, call 925-997-5704.
Free food giveaway
St. John Catholic Church will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1312 Dallas St.
For more information, call 254-495-5292.
Back to School Bash
The Waco Police Department will hold a Back to School Bash from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd.
It will feature free backpacks with school supplies for K-12 students while supplies last. The child must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a backpack. The event is in conjunction with Ascension Providence's Medical Mission at Home.
People are also reading…
Homebuyer workshop
NeighborWorks Waco will host a free Homebuyer Education Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 922 Franklin Ave.
Attendees will learn about the homebuying process from industry professionals covering mortgages, home inspections, homeowner's insurance and shopping for a home.
Breakfast, lunch, drinks and snacks will be provided.
GriefShare to start Tuesday
Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in the Hewitt area. Meeting time is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To preregister, call 254-857-9794.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.