Waco-area news briefs: Waco police chief to speak at Kiwanis Seniors

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive. A parent or consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The clinic schedule is:
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 2 to 7 p.m., Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way
- Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.; 4 to 7 p.m., Mart High School, 1100 J.L. Davis Ave.; 6 to 8:30 p.m., Waco Civic Arts concert at Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bubba’s 33 restaurant, 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Waco ISD Family Fest, University High School, 3201 S. New Road, and Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St.; noon to 3 p.m., Living Witness Missionary Church, 901 Colcord Ave.
Waco Kiwanis Seniors
Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will be the guest speaker at a Kiwanis Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Guests and potential members are welcome. For more information, email hazel.lynn.martin@gmail.com.
Fundraising Professionals event
The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will have a "Cocktails and Conversation" membership event Thursday at One Day Bar, 618 Columbus Ave. The event is for anyone who works in the nonprofit sector to learn more about the organization.
Reservations are encouraged at eventbrite.com.
