Back-to-school picnic

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

The event will kick off the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The picnic will feature free barbecue, along with the distribution of free backpacks and school supplies to help children get ready for school. Families can drive through or stick around and relax in the park and take in music by DJ Auggie.

For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Hewitt storytelling An adult storytelling workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 at Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.

Anyone interested in improving their storytelling skills is welcome to attend. Seating is limited. For more information, call the library at 254-666-2442.

Back-To-School Bash

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

The event will include a chance to meet and greet Waco police, fire, emergency medial and SWAT personnel, along with free eye screenings, kids haircuts, immunizations, face painting, family fun games, great music and back-to-school shopping.

Math, English camps

The Educational Opportunity Center at McLennan Community College, in partnership with MasteryPrep, will offer free TSIA2 Boot Camps July 12 and July 26. The camps will feature English language arts and reading sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and math sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants may choose to register for one or both sessions each day. All sessions will be held in Room 101 of the math building at MCC.

Preregistration is required for the free event. For more information, contact Deborah Gurcan at 254-299-8599 or dgurcan@mclennan.edu.

Newcomers to meet

Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 19 in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Reservations are required by Monday and can be made by emailing reservationsnnn@gmail.com.

Faith Walk barbecue

Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15.

The meal will feature barbecue chicken, sausage, potato salad, beans and a drink, for $12.

Proceeds go to the church building fund.

To order, call or text 254-235-1595.

Cooling center returns

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will operate a cooling center from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the city Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating, and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome if they are in a crate. The cooling center will be extended if needed.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. July 19 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Laynie Miller will present on the topic of armchair gardening. She will show a tour of beautiful gardens within easy driving distance of Waco.

The session is free, and participants should bring a lunch. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Bush library trip

The Greater Waco YMCA is organizing a field trip for active, older adults to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas on July 29.

Cost is $80 for YMCA members, $100 for nonmembers. Registration deadline is July 22. Space is limited, and registration is required.

The bus will depart at 7 a.m. from the YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, and will return around 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-753-5437.

Pantry fundraiser

The Salvation Army will hold a drive-thru food pantry donation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at its Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

The organization is looking for nonperishable food to fill its pantry.