Waco-area news briefs: Waco Red Cross chapter to host blood drive Saturday

Peace Lutheran Church will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group will meet in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way, in Hewitt. Meetings will be from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. through April 27.

This group will meet in person, with social distancing and masks required.

The cost of the event is $15, which pays for a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks will be provided each week.

To register, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.

First Methodist GriefShare

A 13-week GriefShare class hosted by First Methodist Church for people experiencing grief and loss will start with a meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday.

All sessions will be conducted online. The class is free, but the workbook is $15.

For more information, call 772-5630 or email pat@ firstwaco.com. Registration is available at www.griefshare.com.

