Waco-area news briefs: Waco Red Cross chapter to host blood drive Saturday

Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group will meet in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way, in Hewitt. Meetings will be from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. through April 27.
This group will meet in person, with social distancing and masks required.
The cost of the event is $15, which pays for a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks will be provided each week.
To register, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
First Methodist GriefShare
A 13-week GriefShare class hosted by First Methodist Church for people experiencing grief and loss will start with a meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday.
All sessions will be conducted online. The class is free, but the workbook is $15.
For more information, call 772-5630 or email pat@ firstwaco.com. Registration is available at www.griefshare.com.
Aggie Moms Club scholarship
Monday is the deadline for Texas A&M University students who wish to apply for a scholarship for the academic year 2021-22 from the Waco-McLennan County Aggie Moms Club.
Applications are available at uwide.tamu.edu under the link for continuing students. The university will use McLennan County ZIP codes for consideration.
For information about the local nonprofit, go to wacomclennanmoms.aggienetwork.com.
Red Cross blood drive Saturday
The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Waco chapter location, 9205 Oak Creek Drive.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Lorena Cemetery Association
The Lorena Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Lorena United Methodist Church, 205 S. Bordon St.
For more information, call 981-3082.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.