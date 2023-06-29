Free adoption, microchipping

The Humane Society of Central Texas and Best Friends Animal Society will offer free adoption of adult dogs and cats Friday and Saturday.

The Humane Society is at 2032 Circle Road. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is also offering discounted $10 microchipping for pets between now and the Fourth of July.

Fireworks displays' loud noises and bright lights can often lead to missing pets during holiday celebrations. Microchips improve the chances of reunification.

Fire department fan drive

The Waco Fire Department is kicking off its Cool the Heat program benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans can be donated at any Waco fire station.

Mission Waco will distribute the fans to local individuals and families who need them most.

To receive a fan, visit Mission Waco at 1315 N. 15th St.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Small Biz Summer Expo



Waco Small Biz Summer Expo will run from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th A St.

The public is invited to a community luau with free leis, vendors, food trucks, games, giveaways, a DJ, 360 booth and more.

Fireworks illegal in city

The Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department have issued a public reminder that fireworks are illegal in Waco city limits.

Fireworks scare pets, resulting in more stray animals and calls to animal control officers.

Sparklers are not considered fireworks and are OK to purchase and use.

Property damage could result in a fine of up to $2,000 and jail time.

Report violations to 254-750-7500. Do not call 911.

Cooling stations

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will operate a cooling center for residents from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are in a crate.

The Salvation Army has also opened a cooling station at 300 Webster Ave. in downtown Waco. The facility will operate during peak heat hours and provide a comfortable environment for residents to cool down, drink water and protect themselves from the potential risks associated with high temperatures.

The Salvation Army also has large indoor fans to give to qualified families. Anyone who needs a fan should go to 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season.

If interested, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

Food pantry in need

The Salvation Army is seeking help to replenish its food pantry to meet increased need in the community.

“Right now, our pantry is bare. We feed several hundred people monthly, so food is always needed,” Salvation Army social services manager Renee Rains said in a press release. “We want everyone to leave with enough food to last their family a week. Each bag we hand out is over 25 pounds of food. So, in a month, we give out over 5,000 pounds of food. There is always a demand.”

The Salvation Army will hold a drive-thru food pantry donation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at its Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Monetary donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army of Waco at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76710. Write “food pantry drive” on checks intended for the purpose. For more information or to donate, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Woodway parade

The Woodway Public Safety Department’s annual Fourth of July Parade will start at 9 a.m.

Parade staging will start at 8:45 at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Drive.

Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue attire. Nonmotorized bikes and skateboards are allowed.

Fourth on the Brazos

The city of Waco will hold Fourth on the Brazos 2023 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Fourth on the Brazos is a Waco tradition with food trucks, live music, family fun and fireworks. Admission is free. Gates will open at 6, and the fireworks will kick off at 9:15.

Waco Community Band will perform patriotic music beginning at 9:10.

Chairs and coolers are allowed, but glass bottles and containers are prohibited. For more information, go to brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos.

Monday paper

Due to the Tuesday Independence Day holiday, the Tribune-Herald will produce a paper Monday, July 3. E-editions will be published Sunday and Tuesday.