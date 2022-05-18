Waco-area news briefs: Waco Rose Society touring gardens at Axtell home

Youth Chorus auditions

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will hold auditions for the 2022-23 season Thursday through May 26. Singers entering third through 12th grades are eligible for membership.

Appointments may be made by emailing info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Adopt-A-Palooza Friday

The Humane Society of Central Texas will celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on Friday with an Adopt-A-Palooza event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the shelter, 2032 Circle Road.

Sunset Memorial May 27

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. May 27 at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

For more information, call 254-715-6560.

MPO meets Thursday

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization meets at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Avenue. The public meeting will be arranged for physical distancing of those in attendance.

Policy Board members will consider adoption of the MPO’s 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program and proposed amendments to the MPO’s Unified Planning Work Program and Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The board will receive updates regarding region-specific travel time reliability performance targets and significant highway construction in the area.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to tour of the gardens at James and Linda McKee's home, 805 Heritage Parkway in Axtell.

The public is invited to attend. Call 254-717-4877 for more information or directions.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.