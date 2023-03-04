Rotary scholarships

The Rotary Club of Waco is accepting applications for the Waco Rotary Club Scholarship for area students who will be entering their junior or senior years of college. The criteria include students who are permanent residents of McLennan County and have resided in McLennan County for the past two consecutive years. Applicants who attend college outside the county are eligible if their permanent residence is in McLennan County and has been for the past two years.

Selection criteria include financial need, self-help, college GPA, citizenship and community involvement such as volunteer and faith-related activities, a short essay, and letters of recommendation.

Applications are due by April 28. For more information, contact Harold Rafuse at 254-717-8112 or hrafuse@hot.rr.com.

Spring break storytimes

Children’s librarians from the Waco-McLennan County Library will lead storytimes and free tours of local attractions starting at 10:30 a.m. daily during spring break.

Monday: McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tuesday: Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St.

Wednesday: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail

Thursday: Bear Habitat, Fifth Street and M.P. Daniel Esplanade

Friday: Storywalk celebration at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco’s annual celebration banquet will start at 5:30 p.m. March 14 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

The keynote speaker is Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Austin’s Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Indivdual tickets are $60 and available at brushfire.com/missionwaco. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call Joyce Brammer at 254-753-4900.

Master Gardeners

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its March Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. March 15 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

A panel will present a program on gardening in drought conditions plus favorite garden tools and how to use them.

For more information, call the McLennan County AgriLife office at 254-757-5180.