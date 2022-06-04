Waco-area news briefs: Waco seeking input from businesses it works with

Community engagement meeting

MGT Consulting Group will have a virtual community engagement meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to present the city of Waco’s Disparity Study project overview and gather comments from business owners on their experiences doing business, or attempting to do business, with the city. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited.

For more information, email cityofwacodisparitystudy@mgtconsulting.com or visit cityofwaco-txdisparitystudy.com to sign up for the meeting.

Matter of Balance class

The Area Agency on Aging will have an A Matter of Balance class starting Monday and continuing through Aug. 2 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. weekly and is designed to assist in fall prevention.

For more information, call 254-723-5930 or 254-214-2115. Class space is limited.

Flag retirement ceremony

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. June 14.

The Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place in the funeral home’s new crematory. The U.S. Flag code states that when a flag becomes no longer usable due to its proper service of tribute, memory and love for this country, it should be destroyed, preferably by burning. The funeral home is a collection location for such designated flags, and twice a year, on Flag Day and Veterans Day, holds a flag-burning ceremony for the tattered flags.

