Baylor organ recital

A memorial organ recital featuring former students of longtime Baylor University organ professor Joyce Jones, who died last February, will start at 4 p.m. Sunday at Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.

All of the performers have become professional organists in various venues. The program is free and open to the public.

WFWC style show

The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will have its annual Style Show Luncheon on March 2 at its clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.

Tickets are $20 and must be reserved by Feb. 20.

Seatings are available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information, call 214-215-0193.

Super Bowl party

The Salvation Army will hold a Superbowl Party for the Homeless at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Salvation Army Shelter, 300 Webster Ave.

There will be giveaways and football party type food and snacks. To make a donation, call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271.

Homespun Quilters' Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

The speaker will be Debby Walters, talking about sewing strips and curves. Visitors are always welcome.

Healthy baking class

A Healthy Baking with Texas A&M AgriLife class will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

This class is free and open to the public.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will demonstrate how to modify recipes for good health by reducing saturated fats, sodium and added sugars.

Granny Basketball League

The Six Shooters, Waco's Granny Basketball League team, will play the Georgetown Fire Ants at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

It is free to attend.

Players are women 50 and older playing 1920s rules, wearing 1920s uniforms.

For more information, call 254-715-4449.

Keas House restoration

Susan Fulwiler will share the story of her and her husband's dream of a restoring an 1880s Victorian house, the Keas House of Bosqueville, during a Central Texas Genealogical Society meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Fulwiler will discuss the two-year process that revealed mysteries about the house and family that lived there.