Petworking at the Park

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Poage Park, 100 Poage Drive in Woodway. Suzi Ickles will present a program on lettering on rocks and turning them into pieces of artwork to keep or give away. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch and beverage, or go with a group to a restaurant near the park.

MCC scholarships

The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications through midnight Monday for 2023-24 academic year scholarships at https://mclennan.academicworks.com/users/sign_in.

For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Patrick Koon at 254-299-8818 or pkoon@mclennan.edu.

Lunch with the Masters

"Texas Native Plants and Birds Photography" will be the topic for a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Juan Anaya will present a pictorial adventure of Texas native plants, wildlife and birds. Anaya will give tips on how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators and other wildlife with native plants and water features.

Participants should feel free to bring lunch to the session. It is free, and everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Child loss support group

The Waco While We're Waiting support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Parents who have lost a child at any age are welcome. For more information on the Waco group, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.

NE Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting and presentations at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The public is invited.

Robertson DRT meeting

The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Methodist Church Downtown, 1300 Austin Ave. District V Representative Mary Beth Brunson will install officers for the coming year. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Mother's Day races

The Greater Waco Sports Commission will host a Mother’s Day 10K, 5K, and Fun Run on Saturday at Waco Surf, 5347 Old Mexia Road.

Registration is open through Friday and costs $50 for the 10K, $45 for the 5K, or $35 for the Fun Run.

Participants will receive a race shirt, a Waco Surf park and beach pass and, for those 21 and older, a mimosa on the beach.

Volunteers are still needed and will also receive a number of perks, including a beach day pass.

For more information, email Mike@WacoSports.org.

Letter carriers food drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual national food drive this weekend.

To participate, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday.

Post offices will collect food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.

Mediterranean food

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The focus for May is Mediterranean food. The class is free, and no registration is required.

Mother's Day Brunch

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a free Mother's Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

Theater summer camp

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through Saturday.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com.

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.