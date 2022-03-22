Waco-area news briefs: Waco Striders to host eight-week women's fitness program starting Thursday

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Hazardous waste disposal day

The city of Waco will have a household hazardous waste disposal day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive. The service is for all residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway.

Residents are encouraged to preregister at forms.office.com/g/NpFLHmT8TA and to be prepared to wait in line.

For more information, call 254-299-2612.

Attic Treasures donations

Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures fundraiser is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday through April 23 at 4328 W. Waco Drive. No adult clothing or shoes are accepted.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Reception honors climate artists

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday for the virtual annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit.

Winners will be included in a slide show, and exhibit artists will attend. The event is free and the public is invited.

The entire exhibit can be viewed online at climatecrisisartexhibit.org.

Women's fitness program

Waco Women’s Training Program, hosted by Waco Striders Running Club, will start an eight-week program at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost is $70. For more information or to sign up, visit runsignup.com/wwtp2022.

