Waco-area news briefs: Waco Tattoo Expo kicks off Friday

Dia de Los Muertos contest
The Tribune-Herald is facilitating an online contest for the best entries from the Oct. 30 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.
Winners will be chosen in three categories and announced Sunday, with each winner receiving $1,000 from parade organizers.
Online voting will run through noon Saturday. To vote, visit go.wacotrib.com/parade.
VA COVID-19, flu shots
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Memorial Drive, outside Building 4.
Veterans and official caregivers enrolled in the VA caregiver program who received the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago are eligible for the booster. All other veterans are eligible to receive the flu vaccine.
Veterans must bring their VA ID and COVID-19 vaccination card.
Waco Tattoo Expo
The Waco Tattoo Expo will run Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Hotel, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Hours are 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The show is hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo and features more than 50 award winning tattoo artists.
Day passes cost $20 and are available at the door.
Highway 6 cleanup
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Bridges Park on Highway 6, meeting at the Adopt-a-Highway sign.
Balcones Distillery and Papa John's Pizza will offer samples after the cleanup.
For more information, call 254-716-1485.
