Waco-area news briefs: Waco Tattoo Expo opens Friday

Library book sale returns

The Waco-McLennan County Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

Tens of thousands of books, recordings and other materials in numerous genres will be available at the sale. Admission $10 Thursday and free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The book sale wraps up Sunday with a "moonlight madness" sale from 6:30 p.m. to close. Customers can bring their own bag and fill it up for just $10. Items in the collectors’ corner will also be 50% off.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Waco-McLennan County Library.

State of the State Luncheon

The State of the State Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium. State Reps. Charles Anderson and Kyle Kacal will speak.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://ecs.page.link/ZcMF9.

Waco Tattoo Expo

The Waco Tattoo Expo is Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Hotel, 113 S. University Parks Dr.