Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering free rides Saturday for tax-free weekend

Waco Transit free fare day

Waco Transit System's free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items.

Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations.

For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.

Dog body language class

Bare Arms Brewing will host a free dog body language class at noon Saturday.

The Humane Society of Central Texas be on hand with pets up for adoption, and Camp Bow Wow Waco will also be there to answer any questions.

Proceeds benefit the HOT Dog Park Waco.

Homebuyer workshop

NeighborWorks Waco will host a free Homebuyer Education Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 922 Franklin Ave.

Attendees will learn about the homebuying process from industry professionals covering mortgages, home inspections, homeowner’s insurance and shopping for a home.

Citizens Fire Academy

The Waco Fire Department will hold its Citizens Fire Academy Sept. 15 through Oct. 6. Registration deadline is Sept. 1.

Classes will be held every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the WFD training facility, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The fire academy is for McLennan County residents age 18 or older who are interested in learning more about how the fire department is organized and conducts its operations.

The academy is limited to 25 participants, and those selected must complete a liability waiver and release form before attending the first class. Background checks will be conducted.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

For more information, call 254-855-5477 or email marykolar57@yahoo.com.

