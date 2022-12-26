Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering Safe Ride Home program Saturday night

Safe Ride Home available

Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program Saturday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events.

Zoo for New Year’s Eve

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New Year’s Eve event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday featuring dancing, games and Christmas lights displays for guests of all ages.

Little ones are welcome to join in a New Year countdown at 9 p.m. All guests are invited to wear their pajamas for a PJ contest.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for kids. Member admission is $13 for adults and $10 for kids.

Barkin’ Ball Saturday

“A Night in Vegas” is the theme for the Barkin’ Ball, which will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event raises money for Fuzzy Friends Rescue and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Tickets cost $250 each and include valet parking, a dinner buffet catered by the Olive Branch and entertainment from Stratosphere by Scott Michaels Entertainment.

For ticket information, visit fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.

Game Night Dec. 31

Ball Is Life Athletics will have a Game Night starting at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Live Oak Park, 505 E. Craven Ave. in Lacy Lakeview.

Entry fee is $1 per player in youth and adult divisions for dodgeball, kickball, whiffle ball, basketball and football. There will be a bounce house, hot dog eating contest and a New Year countdown at midnight.

A full concession stand will be available. For more information, text 254-498-1413.

Winter Art Camp

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will have a Winter Art Camp Tuesday through Thursday.

Cost is $180 for a full day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or $90 for half-days, either from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 4 p.m.

Full-day students should pack a lunch. A small snack will be provided for each student.

For more information, email annalauren@artcenterwaco.org.

Geneva Hall dance

Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Dr. in Elm Mott, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. Johnnie Bradshaw & the Out of the Blue Band, featuring Andy Thomas, will perform music from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

The bar and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, and tickets at the door cost $20. Advance tickets are available at Geneva Hall Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information, call 254-715-5695.