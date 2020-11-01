Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offers free rides to voting centers Tuesday

Waco Transit offers free rides to the polls

Waco Transit System is offering free rides to and from the polls for registered voters Tuesday.

Bus fare will be waived for passengers who present their valid voter registration card, identification card (ID), or “I Voted” sticker to the driver when boarding any fixed route bus.

Riders are encouraged to determine, in advance, which routes will get them closest to their polling location. Route maps are available online at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, located at 301 S. Eighth St. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, call 750-1613 or 750-1900.

Election results will impact delivery times

Waco Tribune-Herald delivery times Wednesday will be impacted by the Tuesday election results. Deadlines have been moved back one hour to accommodate expected delays in returns due to high voter turnout.

Elections results will updated throughout the night on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning on wacotrib.com.

Post office open until 7 Tuesday