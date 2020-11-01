Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offers free rides to voting centers Tuesday

Waco Transit offers free rides to the polls
Waco Transit System is offering free rides to and from the polls for registered voters Tuesday.
Bus fare will be waived for passengers who present their valid voter registration card, identification card (ID), or “I Voted” sticker to the driver when boarding any fixed route bus.
Riders are encouraged to determine, in advance, which routes will get them closest to their polling location. Route maps are available online at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, located at 301 S. Eighth St. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, call 750-1613 or 750-1900.
Election results will impact delivery times
Waco Tribune-Herald delivery times Wednesday will be impacted by the Tuesday election results. Deadlines have been moved back one hour to accommodate expected delays in returns due to high voter turnout.
Elections results will updated throughout the night on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning on wacotrib.com.
Post office open until 7 Tuesday
The United States Postal Service location at 430 W. State Highway 6 in Woodway will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to help voters with the return of their ballots.
Since Sept. 4, the USPS has processed and delivered more than 122 million ballots.
Free COVID tests using saliva method
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites offer saliva tests, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test. Register at covidwaco.com.
Monday and Tuesday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave.; Antioch Church, 505 N. 20th St.; and The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson, McGregor.
Wednesday-Friday: Heritage Square, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Antioch Church.
Saturday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Antioch Church.
Sunday: Antioch Church.
