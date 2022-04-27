 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit public meeting looks at 3 proposals

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, along with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Master Gardeners’ plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Westview Village Shopping Center, Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive.

The sale will include annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses and Texas natives. Cash, credit and checks will be accepted.

Waco Transit public meeting

As part of Reimagine Waco Transit, Waco Transit System, the city of Waco and the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization are soliciting public feedback on three proposed transit service improvement scenarios.

In-person public meetings will be held in an open-house format at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Transit Center conference room, 301 S. Eighth St. The proposals are also available for review and comment on the Reimagine Waco Transit website through Saturday. Reimagine Waco Transit involves a planning and public involvement process to identify cost-effective transit solutions aimed at improving connectivity and mobility.

Rootstock wine festival

Rootstock: A Texas Wine Festival will run from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Park. Tickets cost $40 online at rootstockwinefest.com and $50 at the gate. VIP tickets cost $140.

The event includes 15 wine tastings, four small-bite food tastings and a wine glass.

Brazos Brothers will perform at 3:30 p.m.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

