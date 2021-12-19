Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit to offer Safe Ride Home program on New Year's Eve

Santa, Grinch appearance
Santa Claus and the Waco Solid Waste Department’s Grinchmobile will make a special appearance between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 immunization clinic, at 225 W. Waco Drive, to thank everyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is available. The booster shot is available to everyone age 16 and up. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.
Feast in the East
The 2021 Feast in the East distribution will be Thursday at the city of Waco multi-purpose facility, 1020 Elm Ave. To nominate a family, go to feastintheeastwaco.org. Only 150 nominations will be accepted.
Donations and volunteers are also needed. For more information, call Rocky or Keisha Miller at 254-235-5662 or 254-315-6233.
Lions Club pecan sale
The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling pecans through Wednesday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Lions Park.
Proceeds benefit the club's public service activities, projects and programs. For more information, call 254-776-5341.
Tribune-Herald closed Friday
The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve.
On Christmas Day, the Tribune-Herald will publish only an electronic edition. No print edition will be distributed.
Access to content on wacotrib.com is free this week, with no paywall restrictions.
Safe Ride Home available
Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program Dec. 31.
Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free ride to and from New Year's Eve events.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.