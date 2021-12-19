Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit to offer Safe Ride Home program on New Year's Eve

Santa, Grinch appearance

Santa Claus and the Waco Solid Waste Department’s Grinchmobile will make a special appearance between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 immunization clinic, at 225 W. Waco Drive, to thank everyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is available. The booster shot is available to everyone age 16 and up. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.

Feast in the East

The 2021 Feast in the East distribution will be Thursday at the city of Waco multi-purpose facility, 1020 Elm Ave. To nominate a family, go to feastintheeastwaco.org. Only 150 nominations will be accepted.

Donations and volunteers are also needed. For more information, call Rocky or Keisha Miller at 254-235-5662 or 254-315-6233.

Lions Club pecan sale

The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling pecans through Wednesday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Lions Park.