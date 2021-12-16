Waco-area news briefs: Waco Trolley offering Christmas lights tour for $20

Christmas concert

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Entertainment will be provided by the cast of the Stars Over Texas Jamboree. Doors open at 6.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or on eventbrite.com. For more information, call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942 or go to leelockwood.org. A portion of the proceeds benefits the nonprofit Scottish Rite Charities.

Roof repair program

Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications for its roof repair program to help low-income families. The organization has enough funding to repair approximately 22 roofs.

Applications are available at grassrootswaco.org and will be accepted through Friday. Assessment of applications will continue next month.

For more information, call Brian Shavers 254-235-7358, ext. 210.

Christmas light display

Waco Moving Co., 3417 Hillcrest Drive, is putting on a Christmas light show from 6:20 to 10:30 p.m. nightly.