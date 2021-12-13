Waco-area news briefs: Waco VA resumes in-person visits

VA resumes in-person visits

The Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office, 701 Clay Ave., has reopened for in-person visits from veterans seeking benefits and access to benefit counselors. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, aid and attendance, Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties.

Veterans are encouraged to continue to access the VA website or the National Call Center, 800-827-1000.

All VA regional offices are following recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

Waco Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

State of the Nation