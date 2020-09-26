Waco-area news briefs: Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's planned for Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Waco residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

Instead of hosting a large gathering, the association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Waco. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's, visit alz.org/walk.

On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.

New features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.