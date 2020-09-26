Waco-area news briefs: Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's planned

Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Waco residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Waco. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's, visit alz.org/walk.
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.
New features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and more than a million caregivers.
Mooreville UMC 'Clays for Christ'
Mooreville United Methodist Church will host its second annual “Clays For Christ” sporting clay shoot Oct. 10, at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Troy.
All proceeds benefit the Mooreville UMC Fire Relief Fund.
Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., followed by sign-in at 9 and the shoot at 10.
Entry fee is $125 per shooter, or $450 for a team of four. Entry deadline is Oct. 5.
Contact Ryan Ford at 420-8899 or ford272121@gmail.com.
NAACP candidate forum Monday
The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Monday on Zoom.
Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court, and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.
Anyone who wants to view the forum online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.