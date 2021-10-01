Waco-area news briefs: Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday

Fire prevention week event

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Fire Safety Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, in partnership with Baylor’s Department of Public Safety, the Waco Fire Department, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and other local first responders.

The day will end with a fire drill at 4:30 p.m., when visitors and staff will hear the alarm and evacuate the museum.

Waco card, collectibles show

The Lee Lockwood Library And Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host the Waco Cardshow Sports Card And Collectibles Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 for children 12-17, and children under 12 are free but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com or at the door.

For more information, call Sam Cryan at 254-339-4629 or 254-754-3942. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East.