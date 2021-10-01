Waco-area news briefs: Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday

Fire prevention week event
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Fire Safety Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, in partnership with Baylor’s Department of Public Safety, the Waco Fire Department, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and other local first responders.
The day will end with a fire drill at 4:30 p.m., when visitors and staff will hear the alarm and evacuate the museum.
Waco card, collectibles show
The Lee Lockwood Library And Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host the Waco Cardshow Sports Card And Collectibles Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 each for adults, $5 for children 12-17, and children under 12 are free but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com or at the door.
For more information, call Sam Cryan at 254-339-4629 or 254-754-3942. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East.
Several safety protocols have been established, including small groups walking at staggered start times and online registration of all participants.
For more information, call 254-232-4446 or email wacowalk@alz.org.
Rainwater harvesting class
Keep Waco Beautiful will have rainwater harvesting classs Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave. There will be two hourlong classes, one at 10 a.m. and one at noon.
Participants will receive a "How To Guide," provided by Keep Waco Beautiful, and a constructed rain barrel.
Tickets cost $50. For more information, contact Keep Waco Beautiful at 254-339-1077 or kwacob@gmail.com.
