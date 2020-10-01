Waco-area news briefs: Waco Walk to End Alzheimer's this weekend

Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Waco residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Waco. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.
New features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, and access information and resources from the association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
Fair food available through Oct. 18
The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo will host a Fair Food Drive-In, serving fair food favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 18 in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.
Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard, and park for free in the lot. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Safety measures will be taken, including social distancing, face masks worn by workers, plus hand washing and hand sanitizer stations.
Voter registration information
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Voters can check their registration status at votetexas.gov/register.
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
More information is available at co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail or by calling 757-5043.
