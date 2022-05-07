Waco-area news briefs: Waco Walks to hold remembrance walk on tornado anniversary

Tornado Remembrance Walk

Waco Walks will host a Tornado Remembrance Walk at 6 p.m. Wednesday starting from the tornado memorial at the corner of Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

Baylor University libraries spokesperson Eric Ames will retrace the path through downtown of the May 11, 1953, tornado that killed 114 people, and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

Boots on the Brazos

Boots on the Brazos, a fundraising event supporting The Arc of McLennan County, will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse and live music and dancing with Weldon Henson and Band.

Tickets cost $110. Attire is casual or western. For details, call 254-756-7491.

Mammoth 'star party'

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will have a star gazing party from 7 to 9 p.m. May 21.

The program will highlight the marvels of the night sky and the importance of preserving dark skies. Retired Park Ranger Larry Smith, a known dark sky expert from Central Texas, will be the host. Visitors can view stars, planets and much more.

To reserve a spot, call 254-299-2669 or email waco_information@nps.gov with the subject "Waco Star Party."

MCC graduation Tuesday

McLennan Community College will host its Spring Commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Baylor University’s Ferrell Center. Harrison Keller, commissioner and CEO of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, will provide the keynote speech.

For more information, call Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

