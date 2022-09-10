Waco-area news briefs: Waco Walks to tour Doris Miller VA grounds Saturday

Pro-Life Waco

Pro-Life Waco’s Second Sunday Ecumenical Luncheon is Sunday at noon, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.

Scott Hord, who has trained and led a team that has been successful with sidewalk counseling at Nashville Planned Parenthood, is the speaker.

For information, call John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

9/11 blood drive

Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, is hosting a blood drive to commemorate 9/11 on Monday, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event also include free blood pressure screenings, and two talks, beginning at noon: “What You Should Know About Your Medications,” and "It’s OK to Not Be OK," by Vince Erickson with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network).

Contact Nancy Small at 254-316-8365 or nsmall7868@msn.com for more information.

State of the City, County

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presents the State of the City and County Luncheon on Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at The Baylor Club.

It will feature presentations from City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. Visit the chamber website to purchase tickets.

Walking tour of VA grounds

Join Waco Walks at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17, for a narrated walk on the grounds of Doris Miller VA Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. Participants will meet up in the Building 2 parking lot.

When the veterans hospital opened in Waco in 1932, it was the state's only veterans facility "dedicated to treating mental illness brought on by the horrors of war." Today, 90 years later, the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is still serving veterans in Central Texas.