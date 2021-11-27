Waco-area news briefs: Waco Wonderland kickoff Friday

Lacy Lakeview parade

The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.

Medicare education class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is the final Medicare class before open enrollment ends Dec. 7.

The class is designed for anyone who wishes to make changes to their Medicare plans, or is new to the program.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Kids in the Kitchen

Kids in the Kitchen, for ages 3-6, will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

A class for ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Cost is $20 per child.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Waco Wonderland returns