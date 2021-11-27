Waco-area news briefs: Waco Wonderland kickoff Friday

Lacy Lakeview parade
The Lacy Lakeview Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 254-799-2458 or email michelle.hicks@lacylakeview.org.
Medicare education class
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is the final Medicare class before open enrollment ends Dec. 7.
The class is designed for anyone who wishes to make changes to their Medicare plans, or is new to the program.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.
Kids in the Kitchen
Kids in the Kitchen, for ages 3-6, will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
A class for ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Cost is $20 per child.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Waco Wonderland returns
Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square Dec. 3-5. A kickoff celebration at 5 p.m. Friday will include the opening of the Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and firework show will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.
Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Toy collection drive
The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will have its annual holiday toy collection drive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aspiring Leaders Academy parking lot, 119 N. Hewitt Drive.
Any unused toys are welcome to give back to children in the community. For more information, call 908-672-6024.
