Waco-area news briefs: Waco Wonderland opens three-day run Friday

Waco Wonderland

Waco Wonderland, a three-day celebration of holiday fun and cheer, returns for the 10th year this weekend at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony and fireworks will be held 7 p.m. Friday and the holiday parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday along Austin Avenue.

The Wonderland includes food trucks, a mistletoe market, Ferris wheel, Santa Claus, a holiday train, entertainment and more. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Special events include meeting Santa's reindeer from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, a "grouchy Santa" experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and a petting zoo from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free, with $10 wristbands for unlimited rides. The snow tube hill ride will be open only from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Dr Pepper Museum holiday

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have its annual holiday event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It will include live entertainment, crafts, a photo opportunity with Santa, hot Dr Pepper, Holiday Make-A-Soda and Holiday Taste-A-Soda.

The event is free to the public, with the exception of some ticketed experiences.

Central’s Market Saturday

Central’s Market at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Central’s Market is a craft fair, casserole and bake sale, raffle and lunch all rolled into one.

Nearly 30 local vendors will be selling handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor and Christmas items.

The bake sale will offer pies, cakes and other sweet treats for holiday gatherings, homemade salsa and more.

Hewitt tree lighting

The city of Hewitt’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Midway ISD’s Christmas carolers will perform, and Toys for Tots will accept donations. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.

Medicare class

The final Medicare education class of 2022 takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

This is strictly an education class, with no sales pitches and no third-party vendors. Anyone at, or approaching the eligibility age of 65 should attend to ask questions about the federal program.

Call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843 for more information.