Waco-area news briefs: Waco's best tamales contest open for entries

Toy drive Saturday

Heart of Texas Fishing will host a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to help the Robinson Police Department collect toys for Blue Santa kids and families in need.

The event will include a car show, with participants encouraged to bring hot rods or classic cars, and will also feature a cornhole tournament, food and live music.

Youth Chorus concert

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present a Christmas singalong concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 29th Street and Waco Drive.

Seating is limited and masks are required. Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

For more information, email info@youthchrousofcentraltexas.org.

Waco's best tamales contest

The Hispanic Leaders' Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco's best tamales.